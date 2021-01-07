 Skip to main content
Jan. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Lynchburg area Friday. It looks like it will be a cold 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 50% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

