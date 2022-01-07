 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

For the drive home in Lynchburg: Clear skies. Low 17F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lynchburg tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 37 degrees. 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.

Local Weather

