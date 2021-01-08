This evening in Lynchburg: Some lingering evening flurries or snow showers. Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Lynchburg area. It looks like it will be a brisk 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northwest. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg
