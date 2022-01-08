 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

For the drive home in Lynchburg: A few clouds overnight. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Lynchburg will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 99% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert