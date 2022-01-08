For the drive home in Lynchburg: A few clouds overnight. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Lynchburg will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 99% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
Lightning increased significantly around the North Pole in 2021. Scientists say it's a clear sign of how the climate crisis is altering global weather.