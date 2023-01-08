 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 8, 2023 evening weather update for Lynchburg

This evening in Lynchburg: Rain ending early. Partial clearing late. Thunder possible. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Looking ahead, Lynchburg temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 53 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.

Cooler weekend, perhaps snow late next week

The intense cold that engulfed the state around Christmas Day will not return, but temperatures will be much closer to normal starting this weekend, and there is some opportunity for snow by next weekend.

