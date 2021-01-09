For the drive home in Lynchburg: Clear. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Lynchburg folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lynchburg today. It should reach a cold 39 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the hou…
2020’s weather across Virginia was a story of persistent — at times relentless — trends pushing us toward the top of the records for warmth an…
Temperatures in Lynchburg will be cool today. It looks like it will be a brisk 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. To…
Lynchburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. Today…
For the drive home in Lynchburg: A few clouds from time to time. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Lynchburg temperatures will…
Lynchburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. Expe…
Lynchburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 deg…
This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatur…
Lynchburg's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Lynchburg will be cool tomorrow. I…
Lynchburg residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cool 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees toda…