Jan. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

For the drive home in Lynchburg: Clear. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Lynchburg folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

