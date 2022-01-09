This evening in Lynchburg: Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly in the evening. Low 29F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Lynchburg area Monday. It should reach a bitter 41 degrees. 19 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Drivers snowed-in all night as I-95 shuts down in Virginia; Sen. Tim Kaine was among those stranded for more than 19 hours
RICHMOND — Hundreds of motorists waited desperately for help Tuesday after being stranded for nearly 24 hours in freezing temperatures along a…
It will be a cold day in Lynchburg, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 39 degrees. A 15-degree low is forecasted. Y…
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lynchburg today. It looks like it will be a bitter 39 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. We will …
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32. 17 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The Ly…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lynchburg today. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun …
Lightning increased significantly around the North Pole in 2021. Scientists say it's a clear sign of how the climate crisis is altering global weather.
Lynchburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 50 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in t…
It will be a cold day in Lynchburg, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 38 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. It should …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lynchburg Wednesday. It looks like it will be a crisp 48 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. …