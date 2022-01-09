 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

This evening in Lynchburg: Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly in the evening. Low 29F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Lynchburg area Monday. It should reach a bitter 41 degrees. 19 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

