Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Lynchburg temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 9, 2023 evening weather update for Lynchburg
