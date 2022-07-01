 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jul. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

For the drive home in Lynchburg: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg Saturday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 71 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 41% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.

