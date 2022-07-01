For the drive home in Lynchburg: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg Saturday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 71 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 41% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
