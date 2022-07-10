Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: A few clouds. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Lynchburg area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
