This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: A mostly clear sky. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 94. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees tomorrow. Tuesday, there is a 33% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
Jul. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
🎧 Listen now for a discussion on the location of and history behind Tornado Alley.
It will be a warm day in Lynchburg. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected toda…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
The Lynchburg area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tod…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: A few clouds. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Lynchburg area can expect a ver…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Expect clear ski…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. A 74-degree low is forecasted. There is a 45% chance of rain…
This evening in Lynchburg: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Lynchburg f…
Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high …
Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high …