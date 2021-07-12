Lynchburg's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Lynchburg area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
Jul. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg
Related to this story
