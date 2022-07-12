 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jul. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

For the drive home in Lynchburg: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 68F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg Wednesday. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.

