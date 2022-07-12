For the drive home in Lynchburg: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 68F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg Wednesday. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
🎧 Listen now for a discussion on the location of and history behind Tornado Alley.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
It will be a warm day in Lynchburg. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected toda…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Expect clear ski…
The Lynchburg area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tod…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: A few clouds. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Lynchburg area can expect a ver…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. A 74-degree low is forecasted. There is a 45% chance of rain…
Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high …
Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high …
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Thunderstorms in the evening with a few showers possible overnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variab…