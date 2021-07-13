This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Partly cloudy. Low around 70F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg
