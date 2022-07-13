For the drive home in Lynchburg: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
Jul. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
🎧 Listen now for a discussion on the location of and history behind Tornado Alley.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
It will be a warm day in Lynchburg. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected toda…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Expect clear ski…
The Lynchburg area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tod…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: A few clouds. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Lynchburg area can expect a ver…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. A 74-degree low is forecasted. There is a 45% chance of rain…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but al…
Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high …
This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: A mostly clear sky. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Lynchburg folks should be prepared for h…