Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Partly cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Lynchburg area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
As it turns out, the exact opposite is actually true.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. H…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it wi…
About the time many Americans were firing up the grill on the Fourth of July, a group of students from Virginia Tech was watching natural fire…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
- Updated
As temperatures surged past 100 degrees, Bree Oswill gathered all the blankets and towels she could find and taped them to every window that didn't have a shade. She doesn't have central air conditioning and wanted to prevent every bit of sunlight and heat from entering her home.
Lynchburg's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Loo…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it wi…
For the drive home in Lynchburg: Partly cloudy skies. Low 66F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high …