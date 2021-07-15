Jul. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

For the drive home in Lynchburg: Partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will feel even hotter at 93.5. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.
