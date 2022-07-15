For the drive home in Lynchburg: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . A 69-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
GRUNDY, Va. — Authorities confirmed everyone has now been accounted for and there have been no fatalities from the Tuesday night flooding that swept through a 30-mile stretch of Buchanan County.
🎧 Listen now for a discussion on the location of and history behind Tornado Alley.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
GRUNDY, Va. – Members of Bristol Virginia Fire Department’s Swift Water Rescue Team encountered near total destruction after flood waters ravaged parts of Buchanan County Tuesday night into early Wednesday.
It will be a warm day in Lynchburg. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected toda…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Expect clear ski…
The Lynchburg area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tod…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: A few clouds. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Lynchburg area can expect a ver…
The flash flooding this week in Buchanan County is the second devastating flash flood in a year. The rainfall from Hurricane Ida at the end of last summer also caused devastating flooding.
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency Wednesday for parts of Buchanan County after storms dumped more than five inches of rain, causing flash flooding which left about 40 people unaccounted for and damaged more than 100 homes.