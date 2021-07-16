This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: A few clouds. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 93. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 52% chance of rain. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg
