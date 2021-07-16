 Skip to main content
Jul. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: A few clouds. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 93. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 52% chance of rain. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

