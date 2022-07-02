For the drive home in Lynchburg: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg Sunday. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 21% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
🎧 Listen now for a discussion on the location of and history behind Tornado Alley.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Expect per…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Lynchburg area can expect a ho…
Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Mostly clear skies. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Lynchburg folks should be prepared for …
From 1920 to 2021, here's what summer weather was like, based on data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variab…
For the drive home in Lynchburg: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Lookin…