Jul. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Lynchburg's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Lynchburg area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

