Jul. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: A few clouds. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

