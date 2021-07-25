Jul. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

For the drive home in Lynchburg: Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg Monday. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 55% chance of rain. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.