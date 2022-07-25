Jul. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

For the drive home in Lynchburg: Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms possible. Low 72F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg Tuesday. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 61% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.