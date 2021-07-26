Lynchburg's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the Lynchburg area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 69-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg
