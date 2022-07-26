This evening in Lynchburg: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Wednesday, there is a 43% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
Jul. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 thou…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
The Lynchburg area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 99. Today has the makings of a perfect day …
Summer sports camps and pre-season training often have kids running hard in high heat and humidity. The combination can be deadly.
Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 98. Today has the makings …
Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 94. Today has the makings o…
The Lynchburg area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that…
Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high …
The number of days with ozone pollution has fallen dramatically over the last twenty years.