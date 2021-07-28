This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: A few clouds. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Lynchburg area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 94. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 73 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Wednesday’s severe storms in the region included a microburst, according to a meteorologist from the National Weather Service.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in …
The Lynchburg area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clou…
The Lynchburg area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it w…
- Updated
Smoke from wildfires burning across central Canada and the western United States is casting a hazy, potentially harmful pall over Virginia.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Most likely, the area will see rainf…
This evening in Lynchburg: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. …
The Lynchburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 93. Today has the makings of a p…
The Lynchburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 95. Today has the makings of a p…
This evening in Lynchburg: A few clouds. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are pro…