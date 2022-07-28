Jul. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Lynchburg's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Lynchburg area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 61% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.