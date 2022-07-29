Jul. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Lynchburg's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.