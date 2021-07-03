This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Partly cloudy skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heat waves and droughts go hand-in-hand.
- Updated
ATLANTA — The remnants of Tropical Storm Danny are moving across Georgia and spreading rain into parts of Alabama after coming ashore on the coast of South Carolina.
If you arranged the roadside tree debris from February's ice storm in a path one yard high and one yard wide, it could theoretically line Interstate 64 for 261 miles from Hampton to the West Virginia border.
The Lynchburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the hous…
Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
This evening in Lynchburg: Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are pro…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. The…
This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Lynchburg area can expec…
The Lynchburg area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without a…