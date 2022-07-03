Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . 71 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
🎧 Listen now for a discussion on the location of and history behind Tornado Alley.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Expect per…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Lynchburg area can expect a ho…
Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Mostly clear skies. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Lynchburg folks should be prepared for …
The Lynchburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy …
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect…
The Lynchburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 th…
For the drive home in Lynchburg: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. …