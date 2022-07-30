 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jul. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

This evening in Lynchburg: A few clouds. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Lynchburg community. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. 70 degrees is tomorrow's low. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 64% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.

