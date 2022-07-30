This evening in Lynchburg: A few clouds. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Lynchburg community. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. 70 degrees is tomorrow's low. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 64% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
