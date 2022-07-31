 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jul. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

This evening in Lynchburg: Thunderstorms during the evening followed by a few showers overnight. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Monday, Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.

