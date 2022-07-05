This evening in Lynchburg: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 96, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 74 degrees. Wednesday, there is a 38% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
🎧 Listen now for a discussion on the location of and history behind Tornado Alley.
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Lynchburg folks should be prepared for hi…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90. W…
The Lynchburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy …
This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Mostly clear skies. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Lynchburg folks should be prepared for …
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect…
The Lynchburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 th…
For the drive home in Lynchburg: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. …
The Lynchburg area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. It …