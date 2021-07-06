 Skip to main content
Jul. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Mainly clear. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 94, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 91.77. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.

Local Weather

