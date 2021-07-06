This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Mainly clear. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 94, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 91.77. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
Jul. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg
