Jul. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: A widely scattered shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Then cloudy skies overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Looking ahead, the Lynchburg area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 75 degrees is tomorrow's low. Thursday, there is a 43% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.