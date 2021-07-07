 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jul. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Jul. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Lynchburg's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Lynchburg area. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 98% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert