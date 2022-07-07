Jul. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Thunderstorms in the evening with a few showers possible overnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 41% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.