For the drive home in Lynchburg: Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low 67F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Friday, Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg
