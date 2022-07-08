For the drive home in Lynchburg: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg Saturday. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 71% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
