For the drive home in Lynchburg: Partly cloudy skies. Low 66F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
Jul. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg
