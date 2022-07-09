This evening in Lynchburg: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 68F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Tomorrow's temperature in Lynchburg will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 38% chance of rain. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
