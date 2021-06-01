Jun. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg Wednesday. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.