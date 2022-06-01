Jun. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

This evening in Lynchburg: Generally fair. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 65 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 49% chance of rain. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.