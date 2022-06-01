This evening in Lynchburg: Generally fair. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 65 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 49% chance of rain. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
Jun. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
