For the drive home in Lynchburg: Thunderstorms likely. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Lynchburg area. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 75% chance of rain. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
Jun. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 th…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Don't go out without an um…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. There is…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfec…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. …
Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Lynchburg's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It …
Lynchburg's evening forecast: Thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynch…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. It's likely to ra…