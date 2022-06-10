 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jun. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Mostly cloudy skies early with showers developing late. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Lynchburg folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 33% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.

