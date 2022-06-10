This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Mostly cloudy skies early with showers developing late. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Lynchburg folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 33% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
