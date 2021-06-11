Jun. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous during the evening. Low near 65F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Lynchburg. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 41% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.