This evening in Lynchburg: Showers early then scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Sunday, Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Lynchburg area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degre…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. We will…
Officials are advising beachgoers to be cautious Monday as high surf conditions in Virginia Beach and North Carolina cause high risk of rip currents.
This evening in Lynchburg: Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. How likely is i…
The Lynchburg area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorm…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Partly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Lynchburg folks should be prepared …
For the drive home in Lynchburg: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 69F. Winds SSW at…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 …