 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jun. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Jun. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: A few clouds. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg Sunday. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 22% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert