Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: A few clouds. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg Sunday. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 22% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
Jun. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 th…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Don't go out without an um…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Rai…
It will be a warm day in Lynchburg. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are ex…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. There is…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. It's likely to ra…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous during the evening. …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. …
Lynchburg's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It …