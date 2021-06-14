Lynchburg's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Lynchburg area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg
